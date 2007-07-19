Carey Says Price Is Right Talks Ongoing

Drew Carey told a room of television critics on Thursday that talks are still ongoing for him to replace Bob Barker as host of The Price is Right.

"They are in talks right now to do it, I’ll have to see how it goes," he said at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills. "Believe me I wish there was something I could tell you but I can’t."

Carey added that he was approached after Price is Right execs saw clips of his new CBS show, Power of 10.

"They actually approached me about it, I didn’t really lobby for it," he says.