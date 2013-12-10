Carey: A La Carte's A 'Farce'

Twenty-first Century Fox chief operating officer Chase Carey said out loud what most programming executives have been thinking regarding the continued enthusiasm for a la carte offerings on the part of legislators, distributors and consumer groups at an industry conference Tuesday.

"It's a farce," Carey said of a la carte at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference Tuesday. "A la carte isn’t the answer."

Carey said the a la carte issue has been a way for distributors to negotiate in public and drag Washington into the issue.

