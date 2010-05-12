Cardenas Named GM at WTHR

WBNS Columbus News Director John Cardenas has been named VP and general manager of WTHR Indianapolis, an NBC affiliate owned by Dispatch Broadcast Group. He succeeds Jim Tellus, who passed away unexpectedly in March.



Cardenas begins at the Indianapolis market leader June 1. He led the WBNS newsroom for 11 years.

"As we looked around the country at potential general managers, we quickly realized that we had one of the highest-caliber candidates at our own Columbus station,” said Dispatch Printing Co. President/COO and Dispatch Broadcast Group Chairman/CEO Michael J. Fiorile. “We are thrilled that someone with John’s abilities and track record will take over the reins of an already successful station. Since the folks at WTHR-TV are already familiar with John and his accomplishments, the transition will certainly go much more smoothly.”

Among other accomplishments, Cardenas helped launch the 24/7 weather channel Doppler 10 Now on WBNS’ secondary channel.

Prior to coming to Columbus, Cardenas was news director at KPHO Phoenix.

Cardenas was born in La Paz, Bolivia, and is fluent in both English and Spanish.