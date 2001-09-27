Card Sharks may play for victim relief

Fremantle wants its new rookie Card Sharks to help out in the New York relief efforts.

The syndicator is currently asking New York area rescue

workers if they would want to appear on the game show to help win money for the

victims' families.

Fremantle is still waiting to hear from New York officials if the workers can be released to come on Card Sharks.

But apparently, some firefighters have already expressed interest in going on the show.

Any money the rescue workers win on Card Sharks, Fremantle would match and donate the

entire amount to various charities supporting the relief activities.

"All of us in the world are trying to do something," explains Joe Scotti, Fremantle's distribution chief, regarding why he wanted his company to try to contribute to the relief efforts. - Susanne Ault