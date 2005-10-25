Carat Re-Ups With Nielsen
Carat USA, a top 10 U.S. advertiser with $5.2 billion in billings, has signed a long-term deal with Nielsen for its Monitor-Plus service.
Monitor Plus provides a variety of ad agency-targetted services, including spot tracking and spending information.
Nielsen says Carat joins other recent sign-ups. Other recent agency wins include Dailey & Associates, Crispin Porter Bogusky, The Vidal Partnership, Colle+McVoy, and Zubi Advertising.
