Carat Re-Ups With Nielsen

Carat USA, a top 10 U.S. advertiser with $5.2 billion in billings, has signed a long-term deal with Nielsen for its Monitor-Plus service.

Monitor Plus provides a variety of ad agency-targetted services, including spot tracking and spending information.

Nielsen says Carat joins other recent sign-ups. Other recent agency wins include Dailey & Associates, Crispin Porter Bogusky, The Vidal Partnership, Colle+McVoy, and Zubi Advertising.