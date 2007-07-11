Car Talk's Tappet Brothers Come to TV
Move over Simpsons and Family Guy, PBS is getting into the primetime animation business with a new show based on the popular NPR radio series, Car Talk.
PBS has green lighted 10 episodes of a sitcom featuring characters based on the show.
The currently untitled show (fans will be asked to suggest a title) will debut in fall 2008.
It features the characterizations and voices of the hosts Tom and Ray Magliozzi, better known as Click and Clack: The Tappet brothers.
