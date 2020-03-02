Car Show ‘Fast N’ Loud’ on Discovery March 30

Discovery offers a new season of Fast N’ Loud, about hot rods and how they are built, March 30. The unscripted series sees a team in Dallas take on run-down cars and restore them into something high end, and profitable.

“Richard Rawlings’ team wrestles with intricate projects, impossible deadlines and demanding standards while Gas Monkey Garage solidifies its elite status in the hot rod world,” said Discovery. “Throughout the season, Richard, Russell J. Holmes and the crew push the boundaries on some of the most complex builds the garage has ever taken on.”

In the season premiere, Rawlings teams up with Gary Sinise to transform two Jeeps for his foundation. The Jeeps get a “Gas Monkey transformation,” in Discovery’s words.

Fast N’ Loud is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group. For Pilgrim Media Group, executive producers are Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder. For Discovery Channel, executive producers are Kyle Wheeler and Todd Lefkowitz. Richard Rawlings exec produces, too.