Caputa Named WCCO News Director

WCCO Minneapolis assistant news director Mike Caputa has been named news director at the station, says Brien Kennedy, WCCO vice president and general manager. The promotion is effective immediately.

"Mike has demonstrated over the past several months that he is ready to be the leader of a newsroom that every day provides Minnesotans with the best local news, weather and sports coverage," said Kennedy. "Mike has earned this opportunity through hard work and dedication and I look forward to working with him as we continue to grow our position in this great state."

Scott Libin ran WCCO's newsroom from late 2007 to late 2010. Caputa has been acting news director at WCCO since Libin was let go in October.

"I am mindful of the rich tradition of WCCO television in the Twin Cities," said Caputa. "I am humbled at the opportunity to lead the WCCO newsroom and be part of Brien's management team."

Prior to becoming assistant news director, Caputa was managing editor at the station.