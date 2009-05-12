Capriolo Running Chicago LNS

NBC veteran Tony Capriolo is the managing editor of the recently launched Local News Service (LNS) arrangement in Chicago. Capriolo hails from NBC O&O WMAQ, where he was involved in producing sports. He oversees the eight photographers and four assignment editors in the LNS pool.



The Chicago arrangement kicked off yesterday, with the local NBC, Fox and CBS O&Os, along with Tribune’s WGN, sharing video from standard news events, such as a press conference or ribbon-cutting. “The simplest way to explain it is, we put in two photographers and we get eight back,” said WBBM President/General Manager Bruno Cohen last week. “It’s just an extension of what stations have [occasionally] done for decades, only now we’re doing it seven days a week.”