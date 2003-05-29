Capitol's Goodmon urges end to UHF discount

Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc. head James Goodmon Thursday urged the Federal

Communications Commission to eliminate the "UHF discount," which allows the

household reach of UHF stations to count at one-half their actual reach for purposes

of tallying owners' compliance with the 35% TV-household-reach cap.

In a letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell Thursday, Goodman said, "The UHF

discount is not only no longer necessary, but it is actually harmful to the public

interest."

In a side-by-side comparison of Capitol's two analog stations located in

Raleigh, N.C. -- VHF WRAL-TV channel 5 and UHF WRAZ-TV channel 50 -- Goodmon

said the stations achieve almost equivalent over-the-air coverage utilizing maximum

power levels allowed by the commission.

According to a comparison prepared by Cohen, Dippell and Everist P.C., there is less than a 6% difference between the stations' reaches, Goodmon

said.

The UHF discount was created to alleviate perceived technical differences

between the two services, but critics said its justification has eroded since the

advent of mandated cable carriage, which ensure UHF stations the most viewers a

market.

Supporters of the discount said ratings prove that the historical disadvantage of

UHF stations has not disappeared.

The FCC is expected to retain the discount as part of its revision of

broadcast-ownership rules June 2.