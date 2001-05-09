Capitol to send DTV to PCs

Capitol Broadcasting, owner of Raleigh-Durham's WRAL-DT, and accessDTV are partnership to distribute digital video and data-ready PC tuners.

Several thousand PC-ready accessDTV Digital Media Receivers will be installed in the Raleigh-Durham market starting this summer. DTV Plus, a division of Capitol, has been developing a datacast system for more than 18 months. Terms of the deal between Capitol and accessDTV were not disclosed. - Richard Tedesco