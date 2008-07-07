Capitol Hill Set for Digital Television Day

Tuesday is Digital Television Day on Capitol Hill.

The House Energy & Commerce Committee helped to put together the day-long event July 8, during which members of Congress and their staffs will bone up on the finer points of the transition and education programs, including some hands-on demonstrations on how to install a converter box.

The Federal Communications Commission, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the DTV Transition Coalition and various industries and consumer groups will be on hand in the lobby of the Rayburn House office building to answer questions, as well.

The nation's full-power TV stations are all required to turn off their analog signals after Feb. 17, 2009, and go all-digital.