Capitol fights to retain 35% cap
Raleigh, N.C.-based Capitol Broadcasting Co. Thursday urged the Federal
Communications Commission to retain the 35 percent cap on one company's TV-household reach.
In a letter to chairman Michael Powell, Capitol chairman Jim Goodmon
denounced a change of heart by Belo Corp. favoring a 45 percent cap if the FCC also
ends some abuses against affiliates allegedly committed by broadcast networks.
"This debate should not take place with dealmaking and concessions between a
few major media companies and a government agency with appointed, not elected,
officials," Goodmon wrote in letter to Powell.
Expectations are that the FCC's Republican majority is leaning toward a 45
percent cap.
Belo gave its support and conditions Monday.
