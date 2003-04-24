Capitol fights to retain 35% cap

Raleigh, N.C.-based Capitol Broadcasting Co. Thursday urged the Federal

Communications Commission to retain the 35 percent cap on one company's TV-household reach.

In a letter to chairman Michael Powell, Capitol chairman Jim Goodmon

denounced a change of heart by Belo Corp. favoring a 45 percent cap if the FCC also

ends some abuses against affiliates allegedly committed by broadcast networks.

"This debate should not take place with dealmaking and concessions between a

few major media companies and a government agency with appointed, not elected,

officials," Goodmon wrote in letter to Powell.

Expectations are that the FCC's Republican majority is leaning toward a 45

percent cap.

Belo gave its support and conditions Monday.