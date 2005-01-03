Capitol Cans Another Reality Show

For the fourth time since the reality-TV craze began, Capitol Broadcasting Co. Inc.’s Fox affiliate in Raleigh, N.C., is saying thanks but no thanks to airing a network reality show that the station’s owner said portrays family life in an insensitive manner.

WRAZ-TV won’t be airing tonight’s adoption reality special, Who's Your Daddy?

In place of the network show, WRAZ will air the independently produced I Have Roots and Branches, a personalized account of adoption and winner of a 2004 Film Advisory Board Award of Excellence.

Who’s Your Daddy? producers provided prize money to an adoptee for allowing a reunion with her biological father to be aired.

Who’s Your Daddy? has come under fire from adoption advocates, who say the show deals with adoption in an exploitive and crass way. WRAZ-TV GM Tommy Schenck said the program his station is airing in its place “is a moving and genuine look at adoption and the positive impact it can have on families.”

Over the past two years WRAZ has refused to air other Fox reality shows Temptation Island, Who Wants to Marry a Millionaire, and Married By America, that it felt mistreated the institution of marriage.

Also, co-owned Capitol station WRAL, the CBS affiliate in Raleigh, refused to air that network’s program, Cupid, which featured a 25-year-old woman on a series of dates, with viewers choosing her potential husband. If he proposed and she accepted, the couple was entitled to $1 million after one year of marriage.