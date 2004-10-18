Capital Watch

NAB Seeks More Minority Tax Breaks

The NAB unveiled two suggestions to the FCC that would make it easier

for small businesses, women and minorities to get a piece of spectrum-based

services like broadcasting and wireless communications.

The suggestions have the added benefit of helping big broadcasters as

well. For starters, NAB wants the government to restore tax breaks for

established broadcasters that sell stations to minorities or women. A similar

program was abolished in 1985 after abuses, but FCC Chairman Michael Powell and

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) have argued that the time is right to bring it back.

NAB echoed the suggestion as part of an FCC inquiry into initiatives that might

boost ownership of communications properties by minorities, women and

small-business owners.

NAB also wants to relax a restriction that discourages broadcasters

from making partial investments in stations owned by minorities and others. The

restriction requires the FCC to count any stake greater than 33% in a station

as if the investor owned the entire station itself. The consequence for

investors: Stakes of one-third or larger will count toward national- and

local-ownership caps and reduce the number of stations owned by one group.

Revive personal-attack rules

Hoping to capitalize on last week's flap over Sinclair Broadcasting's

anti-Kerry documentary (see story, page 16), media activists are fighting to

resurrect the FCC's defunct personal-attack rules and the fairness doctrine.

The rules were once bedrock principles of TV news and required stations to give

individuals a chance to respond when they were attacked in a broadcast and to

present both sides of controversial issues.

Media Access Project head Andrew Schwartzman said his group, Common

Cause and others will ask the FCC to reinstate the personal-attack rule, which

was thrown out by the courts in 2000 after the FCC on several occasions failed

to justify why it was still on the books. The rule was an offshoot of the

fairness doctrine, which the FCC threw out in 1987.

Sinclair's plans to air at least part of an anti-Kerry documentary

weeks before the presidential election is proof, says Schwartzman, that the

public is harmed when one-sided views of public issues are aired.

Strippers and Whipped Cream May Mean Big Fox Fine

Fox Network stations face the biggest fine for indecent television

programming ever proposed by the FCC. Last week, the commission proposed a

$1.18 million fine against 159 Fox O&Os and affiliates for an episode of

Married by Americathat featured strippers

and whipped cream. The total levy is the largest ever proposed against a TV

program, although each station faces only the standard $7,000 indecency fine.

Previously, the largest proposed levy was the $550,000 against CBS for Janet

Jackson's Super Bowl breast baring.

Unlike the CBS fine, the FCC this time decided to fine affiliates as

well as network O&Os. CBS affiliates could not have anticipated the Super

Bowl incident, the FCC reasoned, but affiliates of Fox could have refused to

air the Married by America episode after

previewing the tape.

Deaf Urge Tougher Closed-Captioning Enforcement

Telecommunications for the Deaf and other groups want new compliance

and record-keeping requirements for TV stations and cable systems. Their

biggest complaints: Some networks provide captioning rife with errors that make

a show difficult to follow, and others don't offer the service at all.

In a petition to the FCC, the groups said "half measures" aren't

working and additional enforcement mechanisms are required. Specifically, they

want the FCC to maintain a database with updated contact information for

programmers; to create a complaint form that viewers could use to report

compliance problems; and to audit compliance. The National Cable &

Telecommunications Association countered that most closed-captioning problems

are caused by "technical glitches" rather than noncompliance.