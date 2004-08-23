Capital Watch

Holding On

Media General wants a permanent waiver that will allow it to own both

WBTW Florence, S.C., and the town's daily newspaper, the

Morning News. Right now, FCC rules ban a

company from owning a TV station and a daily newspaper in the same market.

Until a court struck down the FCC's plans to loosen the restriction, Media

General hoped it would have little trouble keeping the combo together. Media

General's request is contained in WBTW's license renewal application, the first

of many that major media companies are expected to file in the next few years.

Media General, Tribune and Gannett operate both TV stations and newspapers in

eight markets where waivers will be needed to prevent FCC-ordered divestitures.

The companies were able to set up the combos in the first place because of a

loophole that allows TV owners to buy hometown papers and operate them until

the local station's license is up for renewal. If the FCC isn't willing to

grant a permanent waiver, Media General's fallback request is for permission to

keep both properties until WBTW's license comes up for renewal again in 2012.

Media General says a waiver is justified because owning both properties

provided the station with resources to offer better news coverage. It also says

the market, which includes Myrtle Beach, has robust competition between media

outlets.

Super Bowl Countdown

Viacom's indecency showdown with the FCC will get under way within the

next two weeks. That's when the commission finally proposes its expected

$550,000 fine for Janet Jackson's Super Bowl "wardrobe malfunction." In July,

Viacom Co-President Les Moonves vowed to fight the FCC in court if the agency

orders Viacom's CBS O&Os to pay up for violating indecency restrictions. An

FCC source says the proposed fine, which the agency's Enforcement

Bureau recommended to commissioners in July, will be formally unveiled

this week or next. Moonves told TV critics that any fine would be "patently

ridiculous." Many First Amendment lawyers are hoping Moonves keeps his pledge

to fight in court because they believe the case could lead to a Supreme Court

review of all FCC indecency restrictions.

Oh, Canada

U.S. satellite TV companies are turning to Canada's under-used

satellite spectrum as a way to deliver local channels to more American markets.

After DirecTV won permission from the FCC to move one of its satellites into a

Canadian slot, EchoStar officials said they are looking at the same idea.

"We're considering that option now that the FCC has opened this up." DirecTV

will be able to offer local channels in 24 additional markets and 7 million

more homes by using frequencies controlled by Telesat Canada. After moving its

DirecTV5 satellite into position, the company will offer to add the local

broadcast channels beginning late September through early October. In all,

DirecTV will offer local channels in 130 markets, accounting for 92% of U.S. TV

households. DirecTV's agreement with Telesat allows it to be the only U.S. user

of the Canadian channels through the end of 2008. By then, Telesat plans to

launch a new satellite that will dedicate up to 50% of its capacity to "foreign

broadcast needs," including other U.S. DBS providers. As part of its deal with

Telesat, DirecTV is providing a second satellite that Canadian DBS provider

ExpressView will use to increase the number of channels offered to subscribers

there.

Newcomers

MDS America will roll out a new wireless broadband service in

Jacksonville, Fla., and two other markets in the next three months, says CEO

Kirk Kirkpatrick. MDS's rollout will be the first from several companies that

won new FCC licenses for a microwave-delivered broadband/TV service auctioned

by the government in January. MDS also makes equipment other winners plan to

use. One possibility is Cablevision subsidiary DTV Norwich, which plans to

supplement its new DBS service VOOM with microwave-delivered channels.