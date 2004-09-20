Capital Watch

Cable Fights for Haggling Rights

As customers flee to DBS, cable operators are demanding more freedom

from the FCC to strike deals with subscribers who threaten to bolt. The cable

industry is asking the FCC to finally rule on a 2-year-old request that would

eliminate most operators' obligation to offer uniform prices through a

franchise area. According to the National Cable & Telecommunications

Association, in most major markets, competition from satellite is strong enough

to warrant lifting rules prohibiting cable operators from negotiating

one-on-one deals with subscribers. Current rules allow cable operators to free

themselves from uniform-pricing restraints, but only when they prove to the

commission that DBS or other competitors have captured at least 15% of a

market. Because DBS now controls more than 15% of the national market, NCTA

says cable franchises should no longer be required to prove they are eligible

in local markets. Instead, cable operators should be presumed to face

"effective competition" in every market unless residents prove that DBS

penetration in their area is below the 15% threshold. The NCTA says the FCC

could also make it easier for operators by preventing DBS companies from

charging for data needed to prove when a market is eligible.

Internet TV on the Way, Powell Says

TV over the Internet is going to be the next new thing, predicts FCC

Chairman Michael Powell. Companies all over Silicon Valley are making Internet

television their "number-one effort," he says. For example, TiVo has partnered

with Netflix for delivery of movies to subscribers, almost every major phone

company has an initiative under way, and Microsoft and Intel are big players in

the effort. One or more of these companies will develop the "killer app" needed

to generate demand for Internet connections fast enough to handle video. Powell

says the potential for Internet TV and other services makes him optimistic that

Americans will rapidly adopt the high-speed service, despite other

policymakers' worries that the U.S. is falling behind.

For Crowd Shots

Live pictures from the Goodyear Blimp could be shot down by government

plans to make room on the airwaves for cellphone and satellite users. Goodyear,

along with the big broadcast networks and ESPN, are heavy users of special

channels now used to beam sports coverage and other news footage back to

network studios. Now the government wants them to share their "backhaul"

channels. Broadcasters counter that they will have a hard time finding an open

channel for sending live footage. To solve the problem, the Society of

Broadcast Engineers wants the FCC to shrink and divide the channels, much as it

did for another set of backhaul channels that local stations use for remote

news feeds.

Kerry Opponents Fail FEC's Media Smell Test

Conservative lobby Citizens United can't buy local broadcast and cable

time for a documentary attacking Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry.

The Federal Election Commission says the group doesn't qualify for an exemption

allowing the press and non-profits to run ads mentioning federal candidates 60

days before a general election. To qualify, the documentary and ads promoting

it would have to be part of a "news story, commentary or editorial" and would

have to come from a group "acting as a media entity." Citizens United didn't

qualify as a media entity. FEC pointed out that the restriction applies only to

TV and radio, not direct mail, print advertising, videos, DVDs, the Internet

and theaters.

D.C. Lobby Veteran Joins Belo

Former Viacom lobbyist DeDe Lea has signed on to head Belo Corp.'s

government relations office. Based in Dallas, she'll handle the TV and

newspaper group's legislative and regulatory matters in Washington and in

states where the company owns properties. She has been a vice president of

government affairs at Viacom since 1997. Before that, she held a variety of

posts in the National Association of Broadcasters government relations

office.