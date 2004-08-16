Capital Watch

TV Groups Still Face Limits

TV groups expecting the FCC to help them knock down court roadblocks

to media consolidation were disappointed last week. Rules passed by the FCC in

2003 allowed TV-station owners to set up duopolies and buy newspapers in more

markets around the country. But federal judges ordered the FCC to rewrite the

rules in June and stayed any implementation of previous media-ownership

changes. The FCC asked the court to lift the stay, but only in the one area

where ownership restrictions were tightened. "There are no sound reasons for

maintaining the stay of the local radio-ownership rules," the FCC told the

federal appeals court judges in Philadelphia. New radio limits approved by

commissioners cut the number of radio stations an owner may control in some

small markets.

No Foul

"Dry humping" in prime time is apparently OK, according to the FCC.

Episodes of Will & Grace and Buffy the

Vampire Slayer that depict actors cavorting are not considered

indecent. Americans for Decency and other groups had complained about a

Will & Grace episode that featured two female guest

characters kissing passionately and then engaging in a dry hump. But the FCC

said no indecency penalty is warranted because "both characters are fully

clothed, and there is no evidence that the activity depicted was dwelled upon,

or was used to pander, titillate or shock the audience." Applying similar

reasoning, the FCC also dismissed a Parents Television Council complaint about

an installment of Buffy that shows her kissing and

straddling Spike prior to having sex.

Joint Sales Pacts in Jeopardy

TV stations could soon find it harder to rely on other stations to

drum up ads. Two stations in the same market would be considered commonly owned

when they enter into a joint sales agreement under a rule being considered by

the FCC. In essence, joint sales agreements could effectively be banned in

markets with fewer than eight separately owned stations since co-owned

stations, or duopolies, are forbidden in markets that small. Under the typical

joint sales agreement, a station owner authorizes a broker to sell some or all

of its ad time in return for a fee or cut of the revenue. Last summer, the FCC

voted that radio joint sales agreements between same-market stations would be

considered duopolies. The tightened rule could be implemented within six

months, after a round of public comment.

Fallout From Mexican AM Interference

A California broadcaster faces a $20,000 fine and possibly tougher

punishment for providing programming to three Mexican stations that generated

massive interference for more that a dozen AM stations in the western U.S. The

FCC proposed fining Pacific Spanish because the Mexican stations were operating

at high power levels and, in one case, on a different channel than approved by

U.S. officials. (Pacific Spanish can appeal.) The interference flap led to a

minor diplomatic dust-up between the Mexican and U.S. governments. A 1986

treaty requires the two governments to coordinate technical details for TV and

radio stations operating along the border. U.S. officials were disturbed that

Mexico would ignore the treaty, possibly leading to more disputes as DTV

stations build along the borders. In June, the Mexican government ordered the

three stations to cut their power.