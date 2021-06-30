Capital One, MassMutual, Dove, Blue Moon, Hotels.com Sign Up as ESPY Sponsors

ESPN said that Capital One, Dove Men+Care, Blue Moon LightSky and Hotel.com will be sponsors of this year’s ESPY award broadcast on ABC July 10.

Capital One returns as presenting sponsor. The Capital One Cup will be awarded to the best men’s and women’s Division 1 college athletic programs.

ESPN, Capital One and The Undefeated will be announcing a new partnership around Capital One’s support of the Rhoden Fellows Initiative, a training program for sports journalists from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Mass Mutual will be sponsoring the Pat Tillman Award for Service for a third year and Dove Men+Care is sponsoring the Muhammed Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for the fifth year.

Hotels.com spokesperson Captain Obvious will appear during the show. Hotels.com is also presenting the ESPYs Pre-Show and Post Show from the Undefeated Lounge.

Blue Moon LIghtSky will present the Best Team Ward.

Sponsors also get media inventory across ESPN, ESPN.com, the ESPN app and across social media, as well as hospitality opportunities.

Wheels Up, the private jet company, will provide air travel for talent on the show and outdoor furniture was provided by The Home Depot.

The 2021 ESPYs Presented by Capital One will be hosted by Anthony Mackie of Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will be broadcast live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York.