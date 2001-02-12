Capital Connections

News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch and President and COO Peter Chernin toured Washington last week telling policymakers of their concerns about digital copyright protection. On Thursday, Chernin met with FCC Chairman Michael Powell and House Energy and Commerce Committee ranking Democrat John Dingell (Mich.)

The next day, Murdoch joined Chernin for more meetings with House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and Telecommunications Subcommittee Chairman Fred Upton (R-Mich).