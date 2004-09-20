Capital Combat

The hot story in the nation's No. 8 TV market is the strife at

once-dominant CBS affiliate WUSA. And its competitors are scrambling to take

advantage of the discord.

Gannett-owned WUSA has transformed its public façade in recent

months with a new anchor team: Tracy Neale, from Fox O&O WTTG, and Todd

McDermott, from WCBS New York. The station was still negotiating last week for

the future services of veteran anchor Gordon Peterson, a 23-year fixture on the

6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. WUSA's embarrassing fifth-place finish at both 5 and 7

p.m. resulted in the ouster of News Director Dave Roberts last month.

Albritton's WJLA, one of the last family-owned major-market network

affiliates, underwent its own internecine drama just before the May book when

General Manager Chris Pike was demoted and Albritton President Fred Ryan took

over. WJLA's 6 p.m. news show finished a respectable second, although its late

news continues to suffer from poor ABC lead-ins. WJLA shares a staff with

co-owned NewsChannel 8, a 24-hour cable news operation.

"It's a time of tremendous change, more than I've seen in any market at

any one time," says Michael Jack, general manager at top-rated WRC, which has

finished first in most news slots for 26 consecutive books.

In May, WTTG's Fox 5 Morning News

overtook WRC's a.m. show for the first time, as household ratings grew nearly

30%. Its 10 p.m. newscast easily won its time period.

Paxson's WPXW and Fox-owned UPN affiliate WDCA are busy fighting a

different battle: defending their licenses. Several advocacy groups petitioned

the FCC in August to deny renewal, claiming the stations failed to meet

requirements for airing children's programming.

On the cable front, Comcast is the primary cable operator in D.C. and

parts of Maryland. Cox is dominant in the Virginia suburbs. The market's cable

penetration stands at about 72%, slightly above the national average. About 17%

of the market's households have satellite.

Although political news abounds in D.C., local stations don't run to

cover it. Interest in local politics is dwarfed by national concerns. "Most

people just aren't that interested," says RTNDA chief David Bartlett, former

D.C. news director. "This isn't New York or Chicago."