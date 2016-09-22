Canvs Adds Emotion Data From Facebook, YouTube

Canvs, which measures emotional reactions online to content, says it is adding data from Facebook and YouTube to the material from Twitter it uses in its analyses.

TV networks use information from Canvs to guide their programming and marketing strategies. Other customers including marketers, agencies, studios, multichannel networks and publishers.

Canvs says studies show that emotional reactions are a good indicator of brand recognition, TV tune-in and intent to purchase.

"Anyone in the business of buying and selling audiences can now use emotional data to make decisions, across platform and at scale,” said Canvs founder and CEO Jared Feldman. “The days of small focus groups and skewed online surveys are numbered. Now, overnight, brands can leverage everyday interactions and real world language to get insights that would take millions of dollars and many months.”

Canvs did an analysis of social chatter on Twitter and YouTube to identify the promos for shows that registered the highest percentages of comments that indicated “love and “excitement.

A promo for Fox’s baseball drama Pitch scored the highest, followed by Fox’s Lethal Weapon, Son of Zorn and The Exorcist. ABC’s drama Timeless wrapped up the top 5.