Can't Tell the Players Without a Program
By Staff
Television Bureau of Advertising Annual Marketing Conference Thursday, March 31, 2005 Jacob Javits Convention Center 11th Ave. and 36th St. New York
Morning Session
All programs to be held in Special Events Hall D
7:30-8:30 a.m.
Registration opens
Continental breakfast
8:30-9 a.m.
Opening of conference and welcome by Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, and chairman, TVB board of directors; and Chris Rohrs, president, TVB
Project Roadblock report: Abby Auerbach, executive vice president, TVB
Ad Council Silver Bell Award presentation by Susan Gorcowski, associate administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (U.S. Department of Transportation)
9-9:30 a.m.
Automotive Keynote Speaker: Steven Sturm, VP, North America planning, Toyota Motor Sales
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Agency Customers Speak Out on Local TV
Moderator: Abby Auerbach, EVP, TVB
Featuring:
Kathy Crawford, president of local broadcast, MindShare
Lannie Dawson, SVP/director of media services, Martin/Williams
Peggy Green, president of broadcast, Zenith USA
Sue Johenning, EVP/director of local broadcast, Initiative Media
10:50-11:50 a.m.
TV Research at the Crossroads
Featuring:
Scott Brown, SVP, strategic relations, marketing and technology, Nielsen Media Research
Susan Cuccinello, SVP, research, TVB
Paul Donato, SVP/chief research officer, Nielsen Media Research
Jack Oken, GM, local business, Nielsen Media Research
The presentations will be followed by question/answer session.
11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
What's on the Minds of Advertisers?
Moderator: Gary Belis, VP, communications, TVB
Featuring:
Michael Bürgi, Editor, Mediaweek
Scott Donaton, Editor, Advertising Age
Stuart Elliott, ad columnist, The New York Times
Brian Steinberg, ad columnist, Wall Street Journal
Luncheon Program
12:30-2 p.m.
Special Events Hall E
Keynote speaker: Peter Jennings, anchor and senior editor, ABC News
B&C Magazine's Broadcaster of the Year Award
Presented to Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations
Presented byChuck Bolkcom, Group Publisher, B&C
The View from the Broadcasters of the Year
Moderators:
J. Max Robins, editor-in-chief, B&C
Chris Rohrs, president, TVB
Featuring:
David Barrett, president/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television, 2004 Broadcaster of the Year (via videotape)
Dennis FitzSimons, chairman/president/CEO, The Tribune Co., 2003 Broadcaster of the Year
Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, 2005 Broadcaster of the Year
Dennis Swanson, EVP/COO, Viacom Television Stations Group, 2002 Broadcaster of the Year
Concurrent Afternoon Breakout Sessions
2:15-3 p.m.
Room 1E01-3
Selling in a Digital Environment
The digital transition offers opportunities for broadcasters to deliver enhanced value to advertisers. This session looks at current and future possibilities from the point of view of stations, advertisers and a key provider of customized spots.
Moderator: Scott Heath, general sales manager, KSWB San Diego
Featuring:
Seth Haberman, founder/president, Visible World
Kathleen Keefe, VP of sales, Hearst-Argyle Television
John Lisko, strategic communications director, Saatchi & Saatchi
2:15-3 p.m.
Room 1E04-5
Competing With Other Media: The New Case for Spot
The current media-buying landscape, stressing consumer focus, ROI and accountability, should be extremely friendly to spot TV. This session shows how spot alone outperforms other national and local media options in today's media marketplace.
Jack Poor, VP, marketing, TVB
3:15-4 p.m.
Room 1E01-3
Non-Traditional Revenue Development
This session addresses how to set up an NTR program at your station, no matter the size of your market. Attendees will take home valuable information that will help make their stations' NTR efforts successful.
Elaine Clark, general manager, Revenue Development Systems
Joe Pelliccio, manager of client business marketing, WTNH/WCTX New Haven, Conn.
Rich Thomas, business development manager, WSB Atlanta
Nancy Tulli, general sales manager, WGAL Harrisburg/Lancaster, Pa.
3:15-4 p.m.
Room 1E04-5
Emerging Categories
This session will identify advertising categories that are prime candidates for ad-revenue growth in coming years. We will look at categories by patterns of spending, forces driving spending and how a brand is emerging.
Carl Dickens, SVP, media sales, TNS Media Intelligence
Jon Swallen, VP, research, TNS Media Intelligence
Cocktail Reception
4-5 p.m.
