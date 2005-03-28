Can't Tell the Players Without a Program

Television Bureau of Advertising Annual Marketing Conference Thursday, March 31, 2005 Jacob Javits Convention Center 11th Ave. and 36th St. New York

Morning Session



All programs to be held in Special Events Hall D

7:30-8:30 a.m.

Registration opens

Continental breakfast

8:30-9 a.m.

Opening of conference and welcome by Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, and chairman, TVB board of directors; and Chris Rohrs, president, TVB

Project Roadblock report: Abby Auerbach, executive vice president, TVB

Ad Council Silver Bell Award presentation by Susan Gorcowski, associate administrator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (U.S. Department of Transportation)

9-9:30 a.m.

Automotive Keynote Speaker: Steven Sturm, VP, North America planning, Toyota Motor Sales

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Agency Customers Speak Out on Local TV

Moderator: Abby Auerbach, EVP, TVB

Featuring:

Kathy Crawford, president of local broadcast, MindShare

Lannie Dawson, SVP/director of media services, Martin/Williams

Peggy Green, president of broadcast, Zenith USA

Sue Johenning, EVP/director of local broadcast, Initiative Media

10:50-11:50 a.m.

TV Research at the Crossroads

Featuring:

Scott Brown, SVP, strategic relations, marketing and technology, Nielsen Media Research

Susan Cuccinello, SVP, research, TVB

Paul Donato, SVP/chief research officer, Nielsen Media Research

Jack Oken, GM, local business, Nielsen Media Research

The presentations will be followed by question/answer session.

11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

What's on the Minds of Advertisers?

Moderator: Gary Belis, VP, communications, TVB

Featuring:

Michael Bürgi, Editor, Mediaweek

Scott Donaton, Editor, Advertising Age

Stuart Elliott, ad columnist, The New York Times

Brian Steinberg, ad columnist, Wall Street Journal



Luncheon Program



12:30-2 p.m.

Special Events Hall E

Keynote speaker: Peter Jennings, anchor and senior editor, ABC News

B&C Magazine's Broadcaster of the Year Award

Presented to Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations

Presented byChuck Bolkcom, Group Publisher, B&C

The View from the Broadcasters of the Year

Moderators:

J. Max Robins, editor-in-chief, B&C

Chris Rohrs, president, TVB

Featuring:

David Barrett, president/CEO, Hearst-Argyle Television, 2004 Broadcaster of the Year (via videotape)

Dennis FitzSimons, chairman/president/CEO, The Tribune Co., 2003 Broadcaster of the Year

Alan Frank, president/CEO, Post-Newsweek Stations, 2005 Broadcaster of the Year

Dennis Swanson, EVP/COO, Viacom Television Stations Group, 2002 Broadcaster of the Year



Concurrent Afternoon Breakout Sessions



2:15-3 p.m.

Room 1E01-3

Selling in a Digital Environment

The digital transition offers opportunities for broadcasters to deliver enhanced value to advertisers. This session looks at current and future possibilities from the point of view of stations, advertisers and a key provider of customized spots.

Moderator: Scott Heath, general sales manager, KSWB San Diego

Featuring:

Seth Haberman, founder/president, Visible World

Kathleen Keefe, VP of sales, Hearst-Argyle Television

John Lisko, strategic communications director, Saatchi & Saatchi

2:15-3 p.m.

Room 1E04-5

Competing With Other Media: The New Case for Spot

The current media-buying landscape, stressing consumer focus, ROI and accountability, should be extremely friendly to spot TV. This session shows how spot alone outperforms other national and local media options in today's media marketplace.

Jack Poor, VP, marketing, TVB

3:15-4 p.m.

Room 1E01-3

Non-Traditional Revenue Development

This session addresses how to set up an NTR program at your station, no matter the size of your market. Attendees will take home valuable information that will help make their stations' NTR efforts successful.

Elaine Clark, general manager, Revenue Development Systems

Joe Pelliccio, manager of client business marketing, WTNH/WCTX New Haven, Conn.

Rich Thomas, business development manager, WSB Atlanta

Nancy Tulli, general sales manager, WGAL Harrisburg/Lancaster, Pa.

3:15-4 p.m.

Room 1E04-5

Emerging Categories

This session will identify advertising categories that are prime candidates for ad-revenue growth in coming years. We will look at categories by patterns of spending, forces driving spending and how a brand is emerging.

Carl Dickens, SVP, media sales, TNS Media Intelligence

Jon Swallen, VP, research, TNS Media Intelligence



Cocktail Reception



4-5 p.m.