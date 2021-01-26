Canoe Receives Emmy Award for Technology and Engineering

Canoe Ventures was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy for cross-MVPD dynamic ad insertion for cable network video-on-demand content.

(Image credit: Canoe Ventures)

“We’re extremely honored to be recognized by the NATAS with a Technical and Engineering Emmy,” said Sid Gregory, Canoe’s CTO. “I will proudly accept this prestigious award on behalf of the Canoe team, our owner MVPDs, and our technology and programming partners, all of whom have worked tirelessly over the years to grow the availability of VOD content to over 35,000 titles.

Canoe was founded in 2008 by cable companies Comcast, Time Warner, Cox and Brighthouse to provide VOD and ad insertion technology. Working with multiple hardware and software partners, Canoe built a dynamic ad insertion (DAI) platform and integrated it with the unique VOD infrastructures of the four founding MVPDs.

Today, VOD represents 15-20% of all television viewing while Canoe serves 85% of the 45 million U.S. households with VOD, resulting in an estimated $1.5 billion market.

Canoe will be honored at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony, which is tentatively scheduled to be done virtually on Oct. 10.