Canoe Pushes Back Interactive Ad Launch Until Spring 2010
Canoe Ventures is still working to get its first commercial product into the water: After expecting to debut interactive ads before the end of 2009, the MSO-backed company now says it's on track to launch a request for information (RFI) product next spring.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.