Canoe Expands Addressable Reach In Deals With DirecTV and Dish

Canoe Ventures, the ad-tech company owned by the biggest cable companies, said it has made a deal making satellite companies DirecTV and Dish part of addressable ad campaigns.

The arrangement increases Canoe’s addressable footprint to 54 million homes–a bigger chunk of a shrinking pay-TV universe at a time when steamers also offer addressability.

(Image credit: Canoe)

AMC Networks and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed up as the first programmers to offer this new capability to advertisers.

The satellite rivals have been working together to serve advertisers looking for addressability.

The growth of addressable advertising has been limited by less than optimal scale and difficulty in making arrangements with numerous distributors with different technology and business rules.

Canoe said the new arrangement ameliorates those problems.

“In the intricate world of MVPDs, each endpoint has distinct, and sometimes complex, nuances. We’re excited to team up with DirecTV Advertising and Dish Media to empower programmers to run addressable advertising campaigns in a more streamlined manner, with even greater efficiency and simplicity, in today’s fragmented and complicated TV ad landscape,” said David Porter, CEO of Canoe Ventures.

Canoe is now working with Invidi, th ad server technology company that satellite companies work with, to create an integration that allows programmers to easily execute addressable advertising campaigns across all of the multichannel video programming distributors in the U.S. at once.

We applaud Canoe for helping to drive scale in the addressable advertising space,” said Tim Myers, head of strategy, products, and rnterprise partnerships at Dish Media. “The addition of satellite households means programmers can now offer a true national addressable solution with a unified workflow, providing more value and reach for marketers.”

“Whether your goal is to reduce waste, manage frequency or extend reach, there is no doubt that addressable advertising works,” added Matt Van Houten, senior VP product, business development at DirecTV Advertising. “We’re looking forward to this new partnership with Canoe, which will provide programmers with more inventory and households, translating to greater value, scale and reach for marketers.”