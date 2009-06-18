Canoe to Discontinue Community Addressable Messaging Product

Canoe Ventures has decided to discontinue its initial Community Addressable Messaging product, with CEO David Verklin citing technical and business limitations that he said prevented the zone-based cable advertising play from being commercially viable.

"At some point you have to decide, Is that dog going to hunt?" Verklin said in an interview. "We were trying to use 20th-century technology to enable a 21st-century advanced-advertising product."

Canoe, a joint venture of the U.S.'s six largest cable operators, had previously expected to launch "CAM 1.0" -- which would have been its first offering -- as early as last month.

