Canedo Named WWJ Detroit GM
Tom Canedo has been named vice president and general manager
of the CBS duopoly WWJ-WKBD Detroit. He comes from WUPA Atlanta, the CBS-owned
CW affiliate, where he was general manager. He joined WUPA as local sales
manager in 1999 and was named vice president, station manager and director of
sales in 2006.
"Tom has done a great job of leading our efforts to
make WUPA one of the most successful CW stations in the country," said
Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. "We value his experience
and leadership skills and know that they will serve him well as he takes on the
responsibility of managing our Detroit stations."
Canedo succeeds TreyFabacher who, coincidentally, has moved to Atlanta to manage Meredith's WGCL.
Canedo spent five years at WGCL as an account executive
earlier in his career.
"I very much appreciate having Peter and CBS's support
and am excited to have this wonderful opportunity to manage our Detroit
stations," Canedo said. "This is a market with great upside potential
and I am really looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to make
sure we do an outstanding job of continuing to provide our viewers with great
programming and strengthening our relationships with our community and business
partners."
