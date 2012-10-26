Canedo Named WWJ Detroit GM

Tom Canedo has been named vice president and general manager

of the CBS duopoly WWJ-WKBD Detroit. He comes from WUPA Atlanta, the CBS-owned

CW affiliate, where he was general manager. He joined WUPA as local sales

manager in 1999 and was named vice president, station manager and director of

sales in 2006.

"Tom has done a great job of leading our efforts to

make WUPA one of the most successful CW stations in the country," said

Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations. "We value his experience

and leadership skills and know that they will serve him well as he takes on the

responsibility of managing our Detroit stations."

Canedo succeeds TreyFabacher who, coincidentally, has moved to Atlanta to manage Meredith's WGCL.

Canedo spent five years at WGCL as an account executive

earlier in his career.

"I very much appreciate having Peter and CBS's support

and am excited to have this wonderful opportunity to manage our Detroit

stations," Canedo said. "This is a market with great upside potential

and I am really looking forward to collaborating with my new colleagues to make

sure we do an outstanding job of continuing to provide our viewers with great

programming and strengthening our relationships with our community and business

partners."