Candy Maker Modifies Cable Ad

A cotton-candy-machine maker has agreed to modify its TV commercial to comply with industry guidelines.

The Children's Advertising Advertising Review unit, the ad industry's self-watchdog, was concerned by an ad in Nickelodeon's Hey, Arnold! that showed children using the electrical device while dancing and talking on the phone.

Concerned that that sent the message the machine could be safely used without parental supervision, even though the packaging cautioned against using without parental supervision given the possibility of electrical shock, CARU contacted Roseart.

The company has agreed to submit future storyboards and scripts to CARU.