Candidates as Commodities

Noncommercial KCET(TV) Los Angeles has teamed up with PBS’ Frontline and Minnesota Public Radio’s Marketplace to create an online futures market in presidential candidates.

The game, which can be found online (www.presidentialmarket.org), simulates a futures market, with online players buying and selling shares in the candidates. The two players with the "highest-valued portfolio" will get to attend the inauguration in Washington next January.

KCET contributed Web expertise to the game, including producing an element that other PBS stations can put on their home pages to display updates on how the candidates are trading. The game has been up and running for about two weeks.

At press time, the market was particularly volatile, with candidate’s values changing as quickly as New England weather.