Candidate Stevens Vows To Fight Conviction

Former Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) vowed Monday to fight his guilty verdict and said he "remains a candidate for the united States Senate."

Stevens, who was convicted Monday of failing to disclose renovations to his house by an oil services company that had business before his commitee, had no plans to throw in the towel on his race or his case, continuing to profess his innocence and blame the Jutice Department.

"I am obviously disappointed in the verdict but not surprised given the repeated instances of prosecutorial misconduct in this case," he said in a statement late Monday. Stevens lawyers had tried to have a mistrial declared.

"The Government lawyers allowed evidence to be introduced that they knew was false," he said. "I will fight this unjust verdict with every ounce of energy I have. I am innocent. This verdict is the result of the unconscionable manner in which the Justice Department lawyers conducted this trial. I ask that Alaskans and my Senate colleagues stand with me as I pursue my rights. I remain a candidate for the United States Senate."

Stevens had to relinquish his ranking member status on the powerful Senate Commerce Committee after he was indicted. He was replaced by Texas Republican Kay Bailey Hutchison.