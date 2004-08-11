Candidate Gets No Endorsement

Viewers don’t seem particularly interested in Showtime’s presidential candidates. The pay channel’s reality show, American Candidate, mustered just 42,000 for its second episode Aug. 8, down from 128,000 for its Aug. 1 premiere, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s out of about 13 million Showtime subscribers. Usually, only small cable networks or shows aired in odd hours get such ratings.

The Aug. 8 installment of American Candidate drew an audience on par with National Geographic Channel’s Dogs With Jobs, which attracted 46,000 viewers on Aug. 4, and a 4 a.m. repeat of MSNBC’s Hardball With Chris Matthews on Aug. 2, watched by 53,000.