Cancellations Cost Stern $12M
By Joel Meyer
According to The Smoking Gun web site (www.thesmokinggun.com), radio host Howard Stern would have reaped $12 million in future payments on contracts with Clear Channel Communications Inc.
In February, the media conglomerate canceled Stern's show in San Diego, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Miami, Louisville and Rochester. Stern sued Clear Channel for breach of contract in June. The radio company countersued on July 21.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.