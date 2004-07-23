Trending

Cancellations Cost Stern $12M

According to The Smoking Gun web site (www.thesmokinggun.com), radio host Howard Stern would have reaped $12 million in future payments on contracts with Clear Channel Communications Inc.

In February, the media conglomerate canceled Stern's show in San Diego, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Miami, Louisville and Rochester. Stern sued Clear Channel for breach of contract in June. The radio company countersued on July 21.