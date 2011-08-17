Cancela Named KVEA Los Angeles GM

Jose Cancela was named president and general manager of Telemundo-owned KVEA Los Angeles. He'll be responsible for "the strategic and operational leadership of KVEA," said Telemundo in a statement.

Cancela was part of Telemundo from 1992-1998, when he served as president and chief operating officer of the Telemundo Station Group.

"Jose's leadership skills, extensive broadcasting and operational experience, as well as his deep knowledge and understanding of the U.S. Hispanic audience will be a tremendous asset to KVEA," said group president Ronald J. Gordon, "as we continue to invest and grow our station to better serve the Los Angeles Hispanic community."

Cancela comes from market research firm Hispanic USA Inc., which he founded in 2004. He was president and chief operating officer of Radio Unica Communications Corp. from 1998-2004, where his duties included overseeing the company's 15 owned and operated stations.

"While I have been very blessed professionally during the last seven years, for me, there is no substitute to being in the broadcast business. To say that I am passionate about it is an understatement," said Cancela. "I am extremely excited about joining the KVEA-TV family and working with them to have a positive impact in the most exciting and dynamic Hispanic market in the nation."