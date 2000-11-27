canal+ U.S. to open Viewing Lounge

Canal+ U.S. Technologies will introduce at this week's Western Show in Los Angeles the first Universal Music Group (UMG) product to be ported to interactive television set-top boxes.

The Viewing Lounge (TVL), a program from UMG's debut network of broadband music programs, allows viewers to create personalized, custom blocks of music-video programming.

With the service, viewers can watch and navigate, via remote control, full-screen TV-quality music videos.