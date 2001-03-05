Canal Plus to develop DTV with Sun
Digital and interactive TV software provider Canal Plus Technologies said Monday it will work with Sun Microsystems Inc. to develop open interactive digital television, which will provide entertainment, news, information and educational services, Reuters reports.
The Paris-based subsidiary of Canal Plus, the TV and film division of Vivendi Universal, plans to use Sun Microsystems' Java technology and server platforms to develop digital TV applications.
