Canadian Imports Clear 70% of the U.S.

Program Partners’ Crime Watch block has been cleared for fall in more than 70% of the U.S., including Los Angeles (KCOP/KTTV), Boston (WCVB) and Washington (WDCA/WTTG), pushing coverage to 18 of the top 20 and 40 of the top 50 markets.

Featuring the Canadian procedural- drama imports Cold Squad and Stone Undercover, the block is aimed at prime time, late night or weekend time periods. Two episodes of Cold Squad and one of Stone Undercover will be available each week.

Program Partners has had success this season importing another Canadian series, Da Vinci’s Inquest, to the U.S. market.—J.B.