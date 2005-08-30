Canadian ET To Bow in September

CBS Paramount International Television will launch a second locally produced international version of Entertainment Tonight, this time on Canada’s Global Television. Another version of the 25-year-old entertainment magazine series debuted this past January on the U.K.’s Sky Television.

The half-hour daily Canadian version will premiere at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 during the Toronto Film Festival. The U.S. version will follow it in most provinces, having aired on Global since 1991. (Companion The Insider has aired there since its debut last September.)

Entertainment Tonight Canada will be produced in-house by Global Television and hosted by Cheryl Hickey, an entertainment reporter and host for the network. It also intends to produce daily two- to five-minute interstitials that will run throughout the day. They will contain original entertainment news stories and tune-in information for the shows.