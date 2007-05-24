Canadian Cablers Tap SeaChange

Video-on-demand supplier SeaChange International has won a deal from the Canadian Cable Systems Alliance, which serves as a programming, hardware and services buying group for 88 independent cable operators across Canada, to be its exclusive provider for on-demand systems.

The Alliance, whose representative companies serve nearly one million TV subscribers, has signed a purchase agreement for SeaChange’s Axiom on-demand management software, video servers and service as well as the company’s technology for time-shifted TV, on-demand advertising and set-top box applications.

"Video-on-demand is absolutely part of the picture of complete subscriber satisfaction regardless of the size of a cable operation," said Alyson Townsend, CEO of CCSA, in a statement. "Our partnership with SeaChange puts the industry’s best platform within reach of all of our members, and exciting on-demand services within reach of cable homes across the country." The first three Alliance members to begin SeaChange deployments are Mountain Cablevision, which serves 40,000 customers in the greater Hamilton, Ontario area; Westman Communications Group, which provides service for customers throughout Western Manitoba; and Nova Scotia-based Seaside Communications, which will deploy VOD to 14,000 subscribers later this summer.