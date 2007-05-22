Canadian Broadcaster Inks Super Bowl Deal

CTV announced a three-year deal with the NFL that gives the Canada-based broadcaster exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to a number of games. The deal includes the weekly 1 p.m. regular season package, all playoff games, and the Super Bowl. The agreement covers the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Financial details were not disclosed.

This marks the first time CTV will broadcast the Super Bowl.

"The NFL and its crown jewel, the Super Bowl, represent a strategic fit for CTV and we look forward to delivering all the exhilaration beginning September, 2007," said CTV President Rick Brace."