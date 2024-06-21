Can You Say ‘Score?’ Disney Expands ‘Magic Words’ to Sports

With ESPN as a big part of its portfolio, Disney Advertising Sales is expanding its Disney’s Magic Words contextual advertising capability to sports programming.

Disney is working with media buyer Mediabrands’ Magna Media Trials unit to test the new application.

During live sports telecasts, Disney’s Magic Words is expected to help place commercials during moments most relevant to advertisers and when viewers are most excited and open to messages from marketers.

Using programmatic technology, Disney already enables advertisers to deliver ads during unexpected in-game spikes in viewership and engagement.

Now Disney says it is beginning to gauge the impact of commercials when ads match the specific moments and emotions at pivotal times within a sporting event.

That might mean celebratory ads after a big touchdown or a Stanley Cup-winning goal, or an optimistic message for fans of a team that loses an important game.

Disney’s Magic Words (this is a name Disney trademarked) was unveiled in January at CES.

The product is designed to connect brands to the moods and moments within its programming.

For example, a consumer packaged-goods marketer or a quick-service restaurant chain might want their ads showing up in moments identified and classified as food culture.

Disney says it uses proprietary metadata tagging that leverages video intelligence to capture the content, brands, images, moods and scenes across Disney’s content library.

Technology analyzes scenes and visuals in content and serves ads with optimal creative.

For example, think of a scene with characters at the kitchen or restaurant talking about being hungry, Disney Global Ad Sales president Rita Ferro said at CES.

“Now imagine you’re a brand running across our portfolio … or wanting to connect with food culture,” Ferro said. “You will be able to run an ad buy that optimizes your creative to a contextual mood within these collections of scenes that deal with food or dinner conversation.”

Disney says all of the big media-buying agencies signed up to test Disney’s Magic World as beta partners.