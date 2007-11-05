Can You Duet? with CMT, FremantleMedia

CMT ordered 11 one-hour episodes of reality talent show Can You Duet? from FremantleMedia North America, the companies said.

"We're looking for the next Johnny Cash and June Carter, the next Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the next Big & Rich or The Judds," FMNA chief creative officer Eugene Young said.

The show, which features only singing duos, is slated to air next spring. Contestants will work with different partners each week, with to-be-determined judges coaching the contestants and ultimately deciding who to send on their way.