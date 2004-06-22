Can We Talk With TV Guide?
Hollywood gossip maven Joan Rivers and her daughter Melissa are ditching E! Entertainment Television and are said to be close to a deal with the TV Guide channel.
The Rivers haven't been under contract to E! since last year.
They're expected to do awards show coverage and celebrity reporting for TV Guide, similar to their work for E!.
