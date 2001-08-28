Camry to be AOL cross-platform star

AOL Time Warner will promote Toyota Motor's 2002 Camry model in its magazines and on its cable-television channels and Web sites, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It is the sort of client AOL was hoping to land when it set up an internal advertising committee last year to pitch cross-platform advertising packages. Toyota's marketing budget for the Camry launch is valued at $160 million.

"This is the kind of high-level deal we're talking about," says Robert W. Pittman, co-chief operating officer of AOL told the Journal.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The deal grew out of Toyota's longtime relationship as an advertiser in AOL's Time magazine.