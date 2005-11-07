Campbell Heads NBC U Biz Development

Bruce Campbell, senior VP, business development, for NBC Universal, has been named executive VP, business development.

He replaces Brad Burgess, who is moving over to Paxson Communications as CEO in the wake of Bud Paxson's resignation and NBC's restructuring of its approximately one-third interest in Paxson.

NBC is taking the opportunity to restructure international oversight a bit as well.

Frederick Huntsberry, president, NBC Universal Television Distribution & Universal Pictures Group International Operations, who heads international programming distribution, will now get oversight of NBC U's international networks as well.

Patrick Vien, president, NBC Universal Global Networks, who used to report to Burgess, will now report to Huntsberry.

That puts NBC U's international platforms, excluding CNBC in Europe and Asia, under one management team, said the company.