Campaign spending

WCSC-TV Charleston, S.C., has been reporting the story of a federal indictment against a suspected million-dollar embezzler: its own former news director, Donald Feldman. Feldman is expected to be arraigned Thursday, and insiders say he may enter a plea agreement afterward.

Investigation into Feldman's activities began at the station, which brought in local authorities after a confrontation last year, during which he denied wrongdoing. Federal authorities were later brought in to investigate money laundering and tax offenses. Feldman, who had worked at the station since 1987, is suspected of submitting false invoices for satellite time, equipment and part-timers to help in election coverage and of using the money to pay his own credit-card bills while treating himself and friends to travel and recreation. The indictment covers the period from 1996 to 2000, alleging more than $1 million in misappropriated funds.