Campaign record

It looks like political ad spending topped $800 million last year. That would be up 60% from 1998's record total. According to the Alexandria, Va.-based Campaign Media Analysis Group, politicos spent $760 million on TV stations in the top 75 markets. Evan Tracey, president of CMAG, says he's comfortable estimating that total political spending was another 10% to 15% on top of that, or between $835 million and $875 million. A first: The presidential contenders didn't spend a nickel on the Big Four broadcast networks.