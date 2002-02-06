Campaign-finance reform to House floor

Campaign-finance reform is coming to the House floor next Tuesday and

Wednesday under an agreement between House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.) and

Minority Leader Richard Gephardt (D-Miss.).

This leaves broadcasters scrambling to rid themselves of an amendment in the

House's main version of campaign-finance reform that would force them to sell

advertisements to politicians at the cheapest possible rate.

That amendment was inserted into the Senate version of campaign-finance

reform last summer by Sen. Robert Torricelli (D-N.J.).

According to the rules of the 'discharge petition' -- a document that forces

a full House vote if a majority of members sign -- the House will vote on three

versions of campaign-finance reform.

Each of those will be subject to nine correcting amendments -- three from

Republican leadership, three from Democratic leadership and three from the

bill's authors.

Broadcasters hope one of those amendments goes toward stripping the main bill

-- known as Shays-Meehan, after its House sponsors -- of the Torricelli

amendment.

Once the House selects a bill to work with, broadcasters will have another

chance to rid themselves of the Torricelli provision because members will be

able to offer another 20 amendments before the final vote.

If the final version of campaign-finance reform passed by the House is

similar enough to the Senate's version, the bill could go to the president

without being reconciled by the House and the Senate.

Opponents of campaign-finance reform don't want that to happen, however,

because they would lose another chance to shape the bill more to their

liking.

President Bush has said he is unlikely to veto a soft-money ban, particularly

in the wake of the Enron Corp. scandals.

Should a soft-money ban pass Congress, opponents are expected to take it to

court on the grounds that it is an unconstitutional ban on free

speech.