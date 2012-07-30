Camille Edwards Named WABC VP of News

Camille Edwards, vice president of news at WRC Washington, has been named vice president of news at WABC New York. Edwards has been at WRC since 2008, following a news director stint at WMAQ Chicago from 2003 to 2008.

It's a return to ABC for Edwards, who was assistant news director at WPVI Philadelphia from 1997 to 2003, and executive producer at WLS Chicago from 1993 to 1997.

"Camille Edwards's proven commitment to excellence in local TV news, along with her innovative work expanding news content to new-media platforms, made her the ideal choice for the top news post at WABC," said Dave Davis, WABC-TV president and general manager. "We're all proud to welcome Camille back to the ABC Owned Television Stations Group and look forward to her continuing success ahead at WABC-TV."