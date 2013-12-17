Cameron Kerry Joins Brookings

Cameron Kerry, former acting secretary and general counsel at the Department of Commerce, has joined the Brookings Institution as a visiting fellow.

Kerry was instrumental in Obama Administration efforts to establish an online privacy bill of rights.

Kerry, younger brother of Secretary of State John Kerry, has represented the cable industry as an attorney with Mintz Levin in Boston and Washington. He has also taught and written about cable and telecommunications law.

At Brookings, Kerry will have the business card-straining title of the Ann R. and Andrew H. Tisch Distinguished Visiting Fellow in Governance Studies.

While at Commerce, Kerry also worked on patent reform, intellectual property, privacy and security issues, as well as Internet governance, all key facets of the broadband-centric Administration's tech policy.